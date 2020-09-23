Chit fund subscribers in Warangal left in lurch

Depositors in erstwhile Warangal district are forced to run from pillar to post to get their bid amount or money after closure of the chit

By | Published: 12:07 am 10:48 pm

Warangal: Majority of the registered chit fund companies in erstwhile Warangal district are hoodwinking subscribers, besides causing financial loss and mental stress by delaying payment of bid amount. There are about 130 private chit fund companies in the district and thousands of people subscribe to the chits. But majority of the subscribers are forced to run from pillar to post to get their bid amount or the money after the closure of the chit.

Some of them staged half-naked protests in front of branch offices of chit fund companies in several places recently in the erstwhile district, including Warangal city, while some others resorted to attacks on branch offices. However, these chit fund companies continue to turn a blind eye to the plight of the subscribers.

Speaking to Telangana Today, K Santhosh, a subscriber of Shubhanandhini Chit Funds Private Limited, said he joined a chit group at Bhupalpally Branch (SBPTOIG-42) for Rs 2 lakh chit, the tenure of which ended in January this year (50-month duration). “But I have not been paid my amount to date. Even though I was given two cheques (RTGS), they were not cleared by the bank citing different reasons. Following this, I approached the Registrar of Chits, Warangal, and lodged a complaint on September 16. But the officials there suggested that I approach the court,” he added.

When contacted, Shubhanandhini Chit Funds Private Limited, Bhupalpally branch manager M Mogili said they could not pay the amount to Santhosh as chit collections were poor during the lockdown. “We will try to clear payment within a week,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prof Gugulothu Hanmanthu of Kakatiya University (KU), a subscriber of a chit fund company, alleged that he was not given the bid amount even after several months of the auction.

“Chit fund companies normally conduct auction of chits on different dates from 22nd of a month and complete it by month-end, and they must pay the bid amount to the subscriber within 45 days of auction as per rules. But there are inordinate delays in paying the bid amount, and the subscribers are forced to wait for even six months after the auction,” he said.

Dr Suresh Devath, founder president of Society for Public Welfare and Initiatives (SPWI), an NGO, said: “The Registrar of Chits is also hand in glove with the chit fund companies. The State government should take action against the chit fund companies as well as the erring officials.” Many chit fund companies have reportedly invested the money they got through the chits in real estate and are unable to make the payments to subscribers on time.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .