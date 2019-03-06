Choc-a-block calendar

By | Published: 7:16 pm

It’s celebration time once again at the city’s popular cultural spaces – Lamakaan. And, there are a host of events, talks and exhibitions in store during the week-long celebrations.

Kickstarting the celebrations is going to be a talk with Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi on ‘NTR and Cinema’ at 7: 30 pm on March 8. Prepare to laugh the evening away on March 9 as writer/director Vipin Bhati takes you on a rollicking ride through his childhood in Sahibabad in the comedy show ‘Koi Guarantee Nahin’ at 5 pm.

Stick around for a while, sipping on Lamakaan’s famed mirchi bhajjis and the delicious nimbu paani and then head on to the ‘Urdu Poetry and Songs’ at 8 pm by lyricist Mir Ali Husain who will explore Urdu poetry and its contribution to the freedom struggle, nation building, Indian cinema, anti-war movements, feminism, and humour.

Come geared with plenty of bags and time to spare for the Lamakaan organic bazaar exhibition on March 10 beginning from 10:30 am and take your pick from the wide range of organic fruits, veggies, groceries homemade breads and other baked goods; organic lunch, handicrafts and handlooms, handmade jewellery, etc.

If you are feeling creative, register for the handloom workshop to be conducted by KORA Design Collective experts who will help you learn and understand the technique, art and idea of Khadi. Learn cotton hand spinning, cotton yarn hand weaving on small width loom. It begins at 11 am and entry is free.

Spend a relaxed time on Sunday at 5 pm, as Vijay, Som and Badri of Alteregos along with khayal singer Aradhana Karhade fuse classic rock, Indian classical music and old Hindi numbers. Stick around for the talk by

celebrated wicket keeper SMH Kirmani who will share nuggets from his life of cricket, his games, World Cup, dressing room stories and more in conversation with Amirullah Khan at 8 pm. Remember the song Bulla ki jaan main kaun? Well, singer Rabbi Shergill will be in town to regale audiences with his music and life on March 13 at 7:30 pm.