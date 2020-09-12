Chodwaripalem resolves to vote to TRS candidate en masse in by-election

In a rare gesture, the entire villagers of Chowdaripalem has gathered at the heart of the village and discussed the idea of supporting the TRS candidate en masse.

Siddipet: Impressed by the development the State had witnessed during the past six years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, villagers of Chowdaripalem in Raipole Mandal of Dubbak Assembly Constituency have resolved to vote for Telangana Rastra Samithi (TRS) candidate en masse in the coming by-election. The death of four-time TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy on August 6 has made the by-election imminent.

Speaking on the occasion on Saturday, an elder from the village, BV Rao has said that each and every voter from each and every family in the villge has expressed their desire to vote only for TRS candidate in the coming election. Another villgaer, M Venkat Rao has said the villagers have decided to extend support to Chandrashekar Rao led government by electing the TRS candidate with a huge majority since they were impressed by the development the State witnessed post Telangana formation. The villagers have taken a oath in the presence of TRS leaders today. Thrilled by the gesture by Chowdripalem villagers, TRS leaders have thanked the villagers with folded hands.

