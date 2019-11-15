Choose books over smartphones: Harish to students

By | Published: 12:32 am

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao called upon students to choose books over smartphones for their bright future. Addressing students during an inaugural ceremony of the 52nd Library Week at District Library in Siddipet here on Thursday, the Minister said the State government had granted Rs 40 lakh for building new library halls at seven mandal headquarters, which were constructed recently.

He further said that the new district library, which was being built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, will be thrown open to the public by March. It will have separate reading rooms for women, children, students and general readers. All the books related to competitive examinations will be made available at all the library halls in the district so that the students can be benefitted to prepare for the various competitive examinations.

Asking the students not to waste time by chatting with friends on the social media platforms, the Minister wished to see the students spending most of their time in libraries for their bright future. “It pains me to see students wasting their time on smartphones,” Rao said. Zilla Parishad Chairperson Roja Sharma, Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha Chairman Lakkireddy Bal Reddy, Pala Sairam and others were present.

Minister assures to digitalise district library

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Thursday said all efforts would be made to digitalise the district library in Karimnagar by allocating funds from Smart City scheme.

The Minister was participating in a programme held at the district library on the occasion of 52nd National Library Week. Speaking on the occasion, Kamalkar promised that besides digitalisation, required infrastructure including books and others facilities would also be arranged in the library.

Libraries offer a great opportunity for poor students who can’t afford books, he opined, adding that scores of unemployed youth prepared for various competitive examinations by sitting in the district library and landed jobs.

In order to develop the library, Telangana government, after coming to power in the State, allocated Rs 50 lakh from DMFT funds, said the Minister who assured to establish a canteen at district library to provide meal at Rs 5 to poor students. A new building is being constructed for the district library which used to be housed in an old building.

Wrestling champion congratulated

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal Urban District Library Organization Chairman Mohammed Azeez Khan congratulated and appreciated Mohammed Shahezan, who won a silver medal at the recently concluded State-level School Games Federation wrestling competition. Shahezan is studying in 8th class at Shine School in Ramnagar here in Hanmakonda. He finished second in 38-kg freestyle category. They hoped Shahezan would bring laurels to Warangal district and Telangana by winning more competitions in wrestling.

