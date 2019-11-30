Choose right ‘movers and packers’ for safe reach

By | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Planning to move from one house to another and thinking how to shift your entire furniture, luggage and other things? What most people do, and what is quite sensible to do, is to hire a moving and packing agency.

There are a lot of movers and packers operating in the city, ready to shift your things within the city, to another district or even across the country. However, it is highly imperative that you hire the right agency for this, if you want all your goods to reach the right place, safely, and on time. Shifting homes is one of the most stressful episodes in our lives, and requires a lot of preparation. When you hire a reliable movers and packers agency, half of your work is done, because, packing, loading, shifting and unloading your goods is taken care of. All that you need to is to supervise the proceedings.

Before this, you need to discuss about all the terms and conditions and overall rates before assigning them the task. Once that part is handled, you need to prepare yourself before the movers arrive and start packing because when you keep your house ready before they arrive, they get to work freely.

Keep all the flammable and combustible items away from the rest of your household goods and pack them separately. Separate all valuables, such as jewellery, collections and personal records and take it with you. After packing is done, you make sure each box is properly labeled so that you do not find it difficult to locate things in the new home.

Don’t forget to keep separate boxes for mirrors, TVs and other electronic appliances since there are chances of these breaking while loading and unloading. All you need to do is hire a profession agency to get all your work done.

There are several movers and packers across the city including Agarwal Movers and Packers, Agarwal Home Shifting, Shree RK Packers and Movers, Rithika Cargo Packers and Movers and so on. Don’t just blindly assign the task to an unknown or an agency that is new to this field. Check their website and go to their services and read the reviews what customers say. You can also check the ratings in different websites.

According to Agarwal Home Shifting, they offer packing moving services considering each and every detail assuring complete safety of the client’s possessions till they reach their desired destination. The materials that they use in packaging remains unparalleled from any other mover while packaging materials used barrels, hessian cloth, insert plate, pallets, metal or plastic drums, they said.

Mahesh Kumar, In-charge of Agarwal Home Shifting, Hyderabad branch, said that they charge based on quantity of household goods and also depending on distance. “For instance, the service from Secunderabad to Warangal in a DCM vehicle, we usually charge Rs 25,000 including packing, loading, shifting and arranging,” he added.

Another agency, Shree RK Packers and Movers said that they charge around Rs 10,000 for packing and shifting the goods within the city. “Suppose an order is made from Hyderabad to Karimangar, we take around one day for the delivery,” said an office-bearer of Shree RK Packers and Movers.

