Choose the right fragrance for the monsoon

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Fragrances have the power to change your mood. If you are caught up in a funk, there is nothing better than a quick spritz to banish that gloom. The dreary weather outside may force you to indoor confines, but there is no rule that says a perfume can’t remind you of cosy, warm weather. Musky or floral, perfumes have a strong connection with your moods. Find out what you should keep in mind when picking fragrances for when it pours.

Lasting affair

The best time to spray the scent is right after you step you out of the shower. The skin retains the scent better and lasts for a lot longer. The same rule applies to fragrance oils.

Sensitive noses

People who don’t like strong, overbearing fragrances can actually use the trick of spraying it on their innerwear. So, it’s close to the skin, yet doesn’t evaporate as the day goes by.

All misty

Monsoons will keep you indoors. Chances are you will be spending a lot of time just sitting at your desk. So, choose body mists, which have a lighter consistency than eau de toilettes. One way to smell good is by spraying the mist in the air and walking through it. It will coat your locks without the alcohol damaging the hair over time.

In vogue

Fragrances like jasmines, with citrusy notes of mandarin, fresh vetiver with tones of cedarwood, grapefruit and peach and apricot are finding their way into many perfumeries nowadays. A little of these go a long way.