Choppadandi PS ranked 8th best in country

Karimnagar: Choppadandi police station of Karimangar Police Commissionerate declared as 8th best police station in the country. In this regard, Union Home Ministry made an announcement on Thursday.

Choppadani police station stood at eight place among 15,666 police stations selected for the competition. Of 70 police stations selected from Telangana, it secured third place. Union Home Ministry has given rankings to various police stations by taking various parameters into consideration.

A team from Delhi examined pre-active and proactive activities of the police station of Choppadandi. Besides examining technology being used in daily activities, cleanliness of surrounding was also considered. Team members also took the feedback from public. Besides pre-active and pro-active steps, CCTNS uploading, prevention of women crime, SC/ST atrocity cases, community policing and prevention of anti-social activities helped the police station to get the rank. Maintaining cordial relation with people and adoption of separate method to control and detection of crime also helped the copshop to get feted.

The Choppadandi police station made people-friendly, eco-friendly, disabled-friendly and child-friendly. All the police stations in in the purview of Karimangar commissionerate are plastic-free and provided with wheelchairs for physically-challenged visitors and portable fire extinguishers.

Implementation of 5S system (sort, set, sweep, standardise, sustain) on the lines of Japanese organisational workflow to achieve maximum efficiency, resulted in improved ambience and top seven stations have been renovated and made a model ones. Team making machines are going to be provided to all police stations in a week, informed VB Kamalasan Reddy, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.

