Choppadandi ryots hail new Revenue Act

Farmers on tractors take part in a rally in Gangadhara mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Farmers of Choppadandi constituency took out a huge rally in Gangadhara mandal headquarters in support of the new Revenue Act on Thursday.

Farmers led by Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravishankar took part in the rally wherein about 1,000 tractors and bullock carts participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that the new Revenue Act brought by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had become a role model for the entire nation. He hoped that revolutionary changes would take place in the Revenue Department.

Farmers were happy with the abolition of VRO system, and the new Act would help poor and middle-class people from land mafia and put an end to middlemen system.

He said that the Chief Minister had taken up the initiative after learning about the problems being faced by farmers. It would put an end to the old practice of making rounds around government offices, he added.

Besides corruption, land grabbing, rowdyism and other illegal activities would also be controlled. Earlier, people used to approach middlemen to get caste and income certificates. The Act would put an end to the practice, he said.

