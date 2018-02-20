Chopped body case: 7-year-old boy believes his mother is still alive

By | Published: 12:35 am 12:36 am

Hyderabad: All alone in an unknown city, not knowing that his mother is no more, uncertainty looms large over the future of this seven-year-old boy.

Three weeks after the death of 32-year-old Bingee, who was killed and chopped into pieces by her second husband and three others, her seven-year-old son still does not know that she is not alive.

The boy, Bingee’s second son, who was handed over by the police to the Child Welfare Committee, has been told that his mother was undergoing treatment related to her pregnancy and that she would return after delivery.

Police said the reason behind the boy believing that his mother was alive was the manner in which his foster father, Vikas Kashyap, presented things to him. Kashyap had even got the boy thinking that he was his biological father, police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandilya said the boy, after the murder, had showed classical signs of post-traumatic stress disorder and was handed over to the Vishwas Support Centre for Children (VSCC).

“At the time of the murder, he was made to sleep on the terrace of the house. The next morning, he was told that Bingee had gone to hospital to attend pregnancy-related medical tests. He still believes Bingee might come home anytime,” Shandilya said.

The boy, according to the Commissioner, had provided vital information which helped the Gachibowli police crack the case and identify the suspects. During his stay at VSCC, he was counseled him to relieve him from the trauma.

VSCC’s child psychologist Lavanya M said the boy was traumatised and was not initially opening up. “It took some time for him to get comfortable, and then he began talking and told us about the incidents before and after the murder,” she said.

Shandilya said initially the boy was scared seeing his foster father. “But on our assurance and emotional support, he gave the same statement as given earlier, which conclusively established the role of the suspects, who were pleading innocence in the murder till then,” he said.

On Monday a special team has been sent to Uttar Pradesh to bring the boy’s biological father, Dinesh. He would be handed over to his father if he agrees to stay with him, the Commissioner added.