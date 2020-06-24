Choreographer Sandeep making people dance to his tunes

By | Published: 9:41 pm

Not many know him as choreographer Sandeep but the moment you say ‘Aata Sandeep’, the whole Telugu film industry would instantly recognise him. The choreographer is currently trending on social media with 1.7 million followers on TikTok. Some of his dance videos with his wife went viral on Instagram as well.

Sandeep is also making use of the lockdown period by giving online dance classes over Skype for close to 30 students staying abroad. This ‘Kakinada abbai’ runs his own dance studio called ‘Sandeep Steps Dance Academy’ in Motinagar which he started 15 years ago.

“I love dancing from my childhood and I used to perform during school Annual Days and college fests. I moved to Hyderabad at the age of 15 and I wanted to take up some interesting activity. One day, I happened to come across a dance studio while I was going back home and thought dance would be the best choice. I trained under Swarna master and after joining her studio, I took dance more seriously. Even now, I take classes with Dharmaraju master for classical dance,” says this dynamic choreographer.

Sandeep has trained a slew of A-list celebrities such as Vijay Deverakonda, Sai Dharam Tej, Kartikeya Gummakonda (of RX100 fame) and Varun Tej. “The show Aata gave me the biggest break of my life and I thank Omkar for that. We didn’t have as many social media apps and technology back then. Going viral was not as easy as it is now. I gave my best when I auditioned for Aata and got selected. I went on to win the dance reality show which made me carve my own identity. Even now, people call me ‘Aata Sandeep’,” he shares.

Sandeep is all set to star in a web series called Love You Too which is being directed by Yog Kumar Mutyala. “For the very first time, my wife Jyothi Raj and I are acting together. I thank all our social media followers who showered their love towards us and made it possible,” says Sandeep.

Sandeep even has six movie projects lined up. He is choreographing for Kalyan Dhev’s two movies and one more with Vijay Deverakonda’s production house. A few other projects are in hold due to the pandemic.

