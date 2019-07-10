Chow down at ‘Great Indian Khichdi Festival’

By | Published: 9:00 pm

There’s nothing more comforting and indulgent than having a sizzling hot, freshly prepared khichdi. And if they come from experts, it gets even better! So, coddle yourself with Khandani Rajdhani’s ‘The Great Indian Khichdi Festival.’

Choose from favourites like Makai masala khichdi, Sabudana khichdi, Sambhariya khichdi, Rajwadi khichdi, Bajri masala khichdi, Gehun ki bikaneri khichdi, Hariyali matki khichdi and Jowari khichdi. Simply gather your friends and head to the nearest Khandani Rajdhani outlet. The corporate maharajas have personally curated an all-embracing menu that includes both traditional treats and popular seasonal favourites.

Taking forward the legacy of Khandani Rajdhani, expect a grand spread of monsoon treats. The dishes are available on a rotational basis from July 15 to 31 across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets. On can gorge into scrumptious spread across all Khandani Rajdhani outlets, priced at Rs 515 per thali and at Rs 255 on Tuesday thali.So, all the khichdi lovers head to Khandani Rajdhani for a delicious Khichdi festival.