Chris Evans hints at ‘Black Widow’ standalone film

Los Angeles: Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, has hinted at the possibility of a film based on the character of Black Widow.

Scarlett Johansson portrays the role of Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff in the MCU and last year Jac Schaeffer was hired by the studio to pen the script for the character’s solo film.

Speaking to ET Canada about Marvel’s latest superhero entry ‘Black Panther’ and its success, Evans said, “There’s nothing (Marvel Studios) can’t do. And I’m sure it’s gonna have the exact same effect when ‘Captain Marvel’ comes out, and then the Black Widow movie comes out.”

“Marvel just has the winning recipe and they’re kind of one step ahead of everybody else,” he added.

Scarlett Johansson has till now appeared as the character in six films, the next one being this summer’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’.