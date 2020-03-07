Chrissy Teigen believes her house is haunted

By | Published: 4:50 pm

Model Chrissy Teigen suspects her house has “some kind of ghost or evil spirit” as she keeps suffering from night terrors. Teigen took to Twitter on March 4 where she said the disturbances have led her to sleep in a different room, reports a source.

“I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares,” Teigen told her followers on her Instagram Story.She added, “I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It’s always the same nightmare.”

She didn’t explain what the nightmare was, Teigen, who is married to musician John Legend, said, “I’m tired of it and it’s ruining my life, so I’m sleeping in a different room tonight. We’ll see if this makes a difference.”

She went on to seemingly cut off critics before they had a chance to complain, adding, “I understand it’s very privileged to have an extra room, but I do… I need the energy, I need to feel good. I can’t live this way anymore. I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It’s driving me insane. It’s literally making me crazy. I have to stop, it has to stop.”