Chrissy Teigen explains why she’s getting botox during her pregnancy

Washington DC: American supermodel and wife of singer John Legend recently admitted that she’s been getting Botox while pregnant with her third child. However, her reasoning isn’t for beauty purposes.

The 34-year-old model took to Twitter to say: “I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta-blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow, man, it’s just so bad but I see the light finally.”

When a fan asked for “more info” about how Botox helps with headaches, Chrissy replied, “Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life-changing.”

The cookbook author added, “Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it’s a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB.”

According to E!News, this isn’t the first time in recent months that Chrissy has been candid about her pregnancy journey.

Last month, she revealed she and Legend found out they were expanding their family. As a matter of fact, Teigen confessed that she had no idea she was pregnant when she underwent breast implant removal surgery in June.

One Twitter user asked in August, “Question… @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused.”

The supermodel responded, “Oh, it’s quite a story. lol… I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.A few weeks after surgery, I took a test. And for many years now, I’ve taken pregnancy tests almost every month, praying to see a positive one day. Just wishful thinking. I never had a positive before.”