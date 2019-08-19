Chrissy Teigen says ‘lip about to explode’ due to altitude sickness 

By | Published: 1:01 pm 2:56 pm

New Delhi: American model Chrissy Teigen is known for sharing the good, the bad and the ugly, including any health scare, with her fans and followers on social media.

Recently she posted a snap in which her lower lips looked swollen, almost twice the normal size.

“Very upset and saddened that my own birth state, Utah, has chosen to poison me with terrible altitude sickness. Did u know angioedema can be triggered from altitude sickness? Learn something new every day! my lip about to explode. Goodbye world,” she tweeted alongside the selfie.

The model, who was in Utah for her friends’ marriage ceremony, described her lip as “so big it’s shiny and hard like glass”.

Later in the day, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ co-host posted footage of her resting in bed with her still swollen lip. “This is premeditated murder if you ask me,” Teigen captioned the video, in which she called out her pals for tying the knot at a place that would “try to destroy” her.

However, her swollen lips didn’t stop Teigen and her husband, John Legend, from attending the outdoor wedding celebration.

In one Instagram Story shared on her page, the model was seen using oxygen treatment as she and the ‘All of Me’ singer waited for the ceremony to commence.

The couple, who got married in September 2013, looked ravishing in a snap posted by Legend.

“Wedding date! Congratulations to lukecdillon and meghan.mackenzie!!” he captioned the photo of himself and Teigen.