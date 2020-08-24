Christie’s announces fall calendar of private and iconic collection sales

By | Published: 12:24 pm

New Delhi: Christies announces a fall auction calendar of distinguished private collections offering an outstanding season of fresh to the market fine and decorative arts from four of the most renowned names associated with collecting, philanthropy and defining taste in 20th Century America. With a decidedly European thread, three of the four collections are marked by a collaboration with the French interior designer Henri Samuel. Estimates range from as little as $500 to $1 million.

The French Heritage Society, in collaboration with Christie’s Education, are offering a four-part series of complimentary online conversations on the decorative arts entitled HAUTE HOMES, coinciding with each of the sales.

Gemma Sudlow, Head of Private and Iconic Collections comments: “In time-honored tradition, this season sees Christie’s offering the most storied and prestigious collections to come to market. The enduring appeal of classic French taste and design combined with illustrious provenance presents a rare and exciting opportunity for seasoned and new collectors alike within a dynamic program of live and online sales.”

OVERVIEW OF PRIVATE AND ICONIC COLLECTIONS

The Collection of A. Jerrold Perenchio

1-16 September | Chartwell: An Henri Samuel Commission

1-17 September | A California Life

The Collection of A. Jerrold Perenchio will be offered in a two-part landmark online sale from 1-16/17 September. A titan of industry and a generous philanthropist, Mr. Perenchio assembled one of the most preeminent collections of Impressionist and 20th Century European Art in America. Chairman and CEO of Univision and one of the most important benefactors of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, where he bequeathed the majority of his collection, Mr. Perenchio created the extraordinary mis- en-scene of Chartwell mansion in collaboration with Henri Samuel.

The Private Collection of Jayne Wrightsman

6-15 October | online sale

14 October | live sale

The Private Collection of Jayne Wrightsman will be presented in two parts as a live auction on 14 October and an online sale from 6-15 October, leading Christie’s marquee week of sales celebrating Classic Art. A paragon of erudition and style, Jayne Wrightsman was a connoisseur and patron of the arts who redefined the field of collecting French decorative arts in America. She and her husband, Charles B. Wrightsman, built an exceptional collection and served as Trustees of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, making transformative gifts to the Museum and establishing The Wrightsman Galleries for French Decorative Arts. Her connoisseurship and collecting was fostered by her close relationships with a network of curators and fellow collectors, as well as by her relationships with three of the 20th century’s most esteemed interior decoratorseStephane Boudin, Henri Samuel, and Renzo Mongiardino. All works are sold to benefit philanthropy.

Dalva Brothers: Parisian Taste In New York

22 October

The auction Dalva Brothers: Parisian Taste In New York will be offered on 22 October in New York. The family firm of Dalva Brothers has been a fixture in New York as the go-to source for the best in 18th century French furniture and decorative arts for the past eighty years and across three generations, selling to collectors and to museums including the J. Paul Getty Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Versailles and the Louvre. Dalva Brothers is renowned for holding one of the finest and deepest inventories of 18th century decorative arts in the world.

The Collection of Mr. & Mrs. John H. Gutfreund: 834 Fifth Avenue

9-18 December | online sales

16 December | live sale

Working closely alongside Henri Samuel, Susan and John Gutfreund created an unparalleled, luxurious and informed collection of furniture and decorative objects within their Rosario Candela apartment building on Fifth Avenue. Henri Samuel was introduced to Mr. and Mrs. Gutfreund by none other than Jayne Wrightsman, and these combined energies created a tour de force in the now iconic Winter Garden salon where prolific histories, incomparable provenances and iconic taste all intermingled.

CHRISTIE’S FALL 2020 CALENDAR

PRIVATE & ICONIC COLLECTIONS AND DECORATIVE ART, NEW YORK

1-16 Sept The Collection of A. Jerrold Perenchio | Chartwell: An Henri Samuel Commission

1-17 Sept The Collection of A. Jerrold Perenchio | A California Life

23 Sept – 8 Oct The Collector Online: English & European 18th & 19th Century Furniture, Ceramics, Silver & Works of Art

6-15 Oct The Private Collection of Jayne Wrightsman | online sale

14 Oct The Private Collection of Jayne Wrightsman | live sale

14 Oct The Exceptional Sale | live sale

22 Oct Dalva Brothers: Parisian Taste in New York | live sale

9-18 Dec The Collection of Mr. & Mrs. John H. Gutfreund: 834 Fifth Avenue | online sale

16 Dec The Collection of Mr. & Mrs. John H. Gutfreund: 834 Fifth Avenue | live sale