Christmas celebrations held on colorful note in Mancherial 

Mancherial: Students belonging to Carmel Convent High School celebrated Christmas celebrations on colorful note on the premises of the institution on Saturday. Principal of the school sister Rosy, vice-principal sister Angel and sister Lilly were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Rosy said that Christmas is the festival of joy and happiness. By imbibing the spirit of the festival, lets spread this message—joy and happiness, lacking in the world in your own ways and means. She told the pupils to emulate teachings of Jesus Christ and serve the needy.

The Congregation of Mother of Carmel, the non-for profit organisation run by Carmel Convent High Schools, donated Rs 30,000 and 30 blankets to Jyothi Vikasa Foundation, a voluntary organisaton to mark the occasion. The members said that they were extending financial aid to certain voluntary organisations that serve humans every year.

Students enacted important stages of Christ’s life and danced to folk songs, enthralling audiences.

