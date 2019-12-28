Christmas cheer at Osmania General Hospital

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: The staff of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) organised Christmas celebrations for its patients and caregivers. Amidst a festive atmosphere, a cake was cut by the staff along with Superintendent Dr B Nagender.

Sweets and other refreshments were distributed among patients and other healthcare workers. “A majority of the nurses were on Christmas vacations, and they have joined duties today. That’s why we organised the programme on Friday so that they too, along with patients and doctors, can participate in the celebrations,” Dr Nagender said.

The OGH authorities in collaboration with Helping Hand Foundation (HHF) arranged Christmas tree, cake, sweets and other refreshments for staff, patients, volunteers from the NGO and senior doctors.

Later, the volunteers visited the inpatient recovery wards of the hospital and distributed fruits and sweets to patients to spread the Christmas cheer. Gifts were also distributed to child patients.

