Christmas feast before Dec 19 in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:22 pm

Hyderabad: This year’s Christmas feast to be attended by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would be organised at LB Stadium before December 19. Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali instructed officials to ensure that local MLAs and Corporators are invited to the review meetings so that foolproof arrangements could be made. Srinivas Yadav asked the officials to convene constituency-wise meetings and to extend 400 invitations to Christians per constituency.

