Christmas spreads love, brotherhood: Jagadish Reddy

Published: 12:42 am

Suryapet/Nalgonda: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Christmas is the right day for restrengthening of love, brotherhood and mercy in human beings. Participating in the Christmas celebrations in Baptist Church at Suryapet, Reddy said that message given by Jesus would always be useful for wellbeing of humans. We should rededicate ourselves to follow the values shown by the lord on the occasion of his birthday. Everyone should strive to build a better society with peace and helping nature.

He exuded confidence that Christmas would bring happiness in the lives of all. Christmas special prayers were conducted in the churches, which were decked up with colorful lights. Hectic activity could be seen at the churches with the Christmas celebrations across the district. In Nalgonda, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy participated in Christmas celebrations held in Centenary SS Telugu Baptist Church at Clock Tower Centre. Special prayers marked Christmas celebrations at Mariarani Cathedral Church on Devarakonda road. Special arrangements were in place at Japamala Matha Church at Kethepally, which is the tallest Church in the district and Punitha Rayappa Church at Inupamula for Christmas celebrations, as a large number of Christians thronged the churches on the day.

