Chrysalis 2020, Ignitron held at VJIM

Published: 7:20 pm

The city based B-School Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management, Bachupally, has organised a cultural and management fest “Chrysalis 2020” and “Ignitron”, a Business Plan Competition. The theme of this year’s Chrysalis is ‘Udhbav – Emerging Stronger’.

Students from other management institutes in the city have participated in the events that are exciting and challenging. Some of the events which were held are Nrityalaya, Aalapana, Navyatanga (ramp walk), Sherlock Holmes, Bollywood Trivia, Alankarana (face painting) Best out of Waste, Dhan Dhana Dhan.

The evening was enlivened by Akshar Livewire Band with their sterling performance. The ‘Miss India 2019′, Telangana contestant Varanasi Manasa added the glamour quotient to the event. Renowned Kuchipudi dancer B Nikhitha and Radio Jockey Chaitu also graced the occasion.

To spur entrepreneurship and encourage innovation ideas, VJIM conducted a Business Plan Competition ‘Ignitron’ for business management and engineering students. Students from other colleges participated in the ‘Business ideas’ event. Out of the 30 entries, 7 Business Plan ideas were shortlisted for presentation.The Director, VJIM, Dr Ch S Durga Prasad gave away the prizes to the winners.

