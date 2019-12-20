Churches hold special events for Christmas in Telangana

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: Churches across Telangana are gearing up for Christmas with a slew of programmes, including carol singing, Holy Mass, choir competitions, food festivals and cultural and sports events, being scheduled. While some churches are about to start the celebrations, others already kicked off the festivities.

Telangana is an abode to several churches that date back to a hundred years. In the light of Christmas, United Christmas Celebrations Committee (UCCC) organised a Bible quiz, cricket tournament, football tournament and carol singing competition, in which people from different denominations and churches from Hyderabad participated.

Sleeva Galleli, one of the secretaries of UCCC, said, “The committee has been organising events for Christmas for over 40 years now. The preparations for Christmas events this year began at the end of October. Our committee is instrumental in bringing all the Bishops and heads of the churches to one platform. While most of the Catholic churches begin celebrations from midnight on December 24, others begin on December 25”.

Preparations at the Medak Cathedral, one of the biggest churches in Asia, are in full swing. “Every year, lakhs of people attend the Christmas celebrations here. This year we are expecting over two lakh pilgrims. The security measures are also in place with over 700 police personnel,” Joy Murray, pilgrims’ manager at the church, said.

On the other hand, various outlets started putting up decorative material on sale. But, shop owners said there has been a sharp dip in sales over the last three years, partly due to an increase in online shopping websites. Ram Prasad, owner of a gifts shop in Secunderabad, said, “Gone are the days when we used to have amazing sales especially in December because of Christmas and New Year. For three years, however there’s been no decent profit”. Meanwhile, e-commerce sites were announcing impressive offers to woo shoppers.

