Churn positivity from social media

Are WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media users too in any way accountable for the state and fate of Indian economy? The answer is in the affirmative, if we go by the findings of a research study published in an American quarterly, ‘Journal of Economic Perspectives’. The dissemination of knowledge and skills via the social media platforms does have potential on socioeconomic trends. It has been inferred that the increase in labour productivity in the current decade is due to, among other factors, upsurge in the number of social media users.

However, India still lags behind Germany, the US and South Korea, where smartphone penetration is not as high as that of India. The underlying reason seems to be related to the fact that Indian usage is not oriented towards constructive ideas to the extent of what it actually ought to be. Conversely speaking, social media platforms are equally, if not more, being used for negative purposes like infusing divisive tactics, diffusing hate content, promoting enmity etc, which are not conducive to productive environment.

Negative Content

Indian researcher and film director Nijo Jonson found in a social experiment that a sizeable population in India is absorbing and distributing a lot of negative visual content — from video to audio, audio to memes, cinema to TV, TV to internet and so on. He also felt that about 8 of the 10 posts on the social media platforms are poisonous. Comment sections filled with trolls and hate speeches are more likely to turn normal people negativistic in the sense that consumption of harmful information on a frequent basis naturally makes one prejudicial and fearful. This toxicity tends to affect adversely not only personal peace and professional atmosphere but also social interactions and business transactions; thereby impacting overall productivity in a detrimental manner.

On the other hand, deliberate or accidental dissemination of factually incorrect content via social media out of selfish gain or mischief has become a serious problem now in the perpetually wired and click-happy world. Though the news may be fake, its footprints are real and wide-ranging. A recent study from the Pew Research Centre found that about two-thirds of Americans felt fake news had caused a great deal of confusion over current affairs. Another dangerous fall-out is that mobile telephony has turned out to be a major rumour mill in the hands of the mischievous. Falsifying, bending or suppressing of truth and widespread spinning of untruth for vested interests affected the modern economy more intensely with the proliferation of more and more digital platforms.

Safe, Unsafe

American futurologist, Alvin Toffler, warned, “our technological powers increase but the side effects and potential hazards also escalate.” Everyone with an internet connection and a social media presence is a creator of content that could be safe or unsafe. Access to the web all the time on smartphones has raised serious prospective risks in the volatile situations in India.

Most people are susceptible to believe fake messages more willingly than they believe the mainstream media and they unhesitatingly do so without verification. Such circumstances have not only resulted in circulation of lies until they become ‘accepted’ truth but also led people to attack one another amongst themselves; sometimes polarised. These frequent infightings influenced national productivity on a negative scale hugely. Also the wrong use of social media has almost come to drive the promising youth to spread hatred towards each other, suppressing their own socioeconomic initiatives and that has become disastrous to their abilities and potentialities.

Hence, public-spirited use of the social media platforms will bring in secure results whereas malevolent usage becomes the cause of insecure consequences. With more and more people getting capable of airing their views, aspirations, suggestions or complaints with the help of user-friendly computing, broadcasting etc, it is implied quite clearly that those who govern and the governed come closer and let the things to be open and sincere for equitable development. But at the same time on the contrary, there is every possibility that the social media technologies will turn out to be monsters in the hands of disgruntled and disoriented elements.

Mental Application

Given the picture of a visibly and psychologically disturbing scene, what has been happening cannot be ascribed primarily to social media per se. Because it is the fickle human mind that steers and operates behind the curtain. American science fiction writer, Isaac Asimov, lamented, “The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” French philosopher Rene Descartes exhorted, “It is not enough to have a good mind; the main thing is to use it well.” Aldous Huxley, an English thinker, alerted, “… really revolutionary revolution is to be achieved not in the external world but in the souls and flesh of human beings.” All these great sayings emphasise on the urgency of mental application for positive implications in all aspects of modern living, including the social media platforms.

It is in this context that the seminal work of William Baumol, an American economist, makes incisively pertinent in linking creative mind to entrepreneurship. If a refined idea or an innovative discovery or a new invention is put through commercial processes, the outcomes will be of three types, namely, productive, unproductive or destructive. Ultimately, it all boils down to how creativity is applied — for good or for bad? That way, whosoever creates and transmits benevolent content on social media helps result in productivity and vicious pieces of information damage the socioeconomic edifice.

Therefore, the current scenario requires the government to streamline and reform sensitisation and socialisation modalities by way of which ethical behavioural modifications can be achieved so that the positive usage of social media, inter alia, becomes a key agent for sustainable economic development.

(The author is former DG Cyber Crimes, Bhopal)

