Churri: Not as tangy as ‘Chutney’

Chhuri also follows the similar theme of Tisca Chopra’s earlier short film Chutney, which was also about a wife (Meera) who knows and has accepted the fact that her husband (Sharad) is cheating on her. But in Churri when Meera, played by Tisca Chopra, sees her kids getting affected by this, she decides to turns the tables. Meera pays visit to her husband’s girlfriend, played by Surveen Chawla, proposes to plan her husband’s, played by Anurag Kashyap, girlfriend to organise the weekly routine of her husband’s cheating days according to her kids’ tuition and swimming lessons. Meera also compliments her husband’s girlfriend for motivating him for some selfgrooming and succeeds in bringing out something essential from her.

Film is directed by Mansi Jain, a Columbia Film School graduate, is taking one step ahead in turning a victim into a winner. The film is funny and has capability to hold the viewer till the end, what it lacks is some spice in the narrative as it runs really fast on screen, which was the strong point of Chutney. On the acting front, all the three actors have done their job wonderfully and especially Anurag Kashyap, as he was the non-actor in the squad, he should definitely act more often. Surveen is looking as usual convincing and sensual on screen, whereas Tisca definitely walks away with the accolades.