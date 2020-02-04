‘CID cleared 473 of 726 cases from 2014 to 2019’

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has liquidated 473 cases out of 726 under investigation cases from 2014 to 2019.

The CID, which handles sensitive and high profile cases, also finalised sensational cases including the EAMCET-II question paper leak case, Vedagayatri Agraharam, Police Recruitment Malpractice etc, CID Chief Govind Singh said here on Monday.

After bifurcation of the State, the CID received 396 cases in 2014 and 49 cases were reported post-bifurcation in 2014, totaling to 445 cases out of which 13 cases were disposed and 432 cases were under investigation. In 2015, 61 cases were reported in addition to the existing 432 cases totaling to 493, out of which 65 cases were disposed and 428 cases were under investigation.

In 2016, 136 cases were reported in addition to the existing 428 cases totaling to 564 cases out of which 58 cases were disposed and 506 were under investigation. “When I assumed charge as Additional Director-General of Police CID in March 2017, there were 506 pending under investigation cases,” he said.

During 2017, 37 cases were reported in addition to the existing 506 cases totaling to 543. “I motivated my officers and emphasized them to liquidate 543 pending under investigation cases. In 2017 itself, out of 543 cases, 105 cases were disposed and the pending cases were brought down to 438 cases,” Singh said.

Subsequently, in 2018, 23 cases were reported in addition to the existing 438 cases totaling to 461 cases. With constant persuasion and meticulous supervision, the drive to liquidate the cases continued and in 2018, 106 cases were disposed reducing the under investigation cases to 355.

In 2019, 24 cases were reported in addition to the existing 355 cases totaling to 379 cases out of which 80 cases were disposed and 299 cases are under investigation as on December 31, 2019. Continuous efforts were on to liquidate the present pending cases. The investigators have arrested 42 people and there was substantial progress in the investigation of all cases.

“From 2017 to 2019, we have liquidated 337 out of 506 under investigation cases,” Singh added.

336 vacancies in dept: CID Chief

Hyderabad: There are 336 vacancies in the Crime Investigation Department (CID), CID Chief Govind Singh said here on Monday.

The sanctioned strength of CID is 820 but the actual strength is 484 with 336 vacancies, Singh said, adding that the CID had improved infrastructure, developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for investigation of various crimes, conducted training and workshops to the officers of CID and also to all police officers in the State.

“We upkeep the morale of our officers and encourage them to improve their professional skills and strive to enhance the quality of investigation. We have started three new regional offices and the budget allocation to CID is proportional to the requirements and expenditure over the years,” Singh said.

The CID is also a specialized institution having different activities like supervision of the functioning of Finger Print Bureau and State Crime Records Bureau. It is the nodal agency for Interpol, Narcotics Control Bureau, Protection of Civil Rights (PCR) Cell, and National Commission for SC & ST, Wildlife Protection and Cyber Portal. It is also the designated member of Regional Economic Intelligence Council, State Level Coordination Committee, and Central Economic Intelligence Bureau.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .