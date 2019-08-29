CID files affidavit in Akbar’s hate speech case

By | Published: 12:34 am

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) said the bail conditions referred by advocate Kashim Shetty Karuna Sagar were not concerned to the case registered by the Two Town police in connection with the alleged hate speech by MIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi in Nizamabad in 2013.

“Factually, there were no such conditions in the bail order granted by the court in Nizamabad district,” CID investigating officer Syed Jahangir said in the counter affidavit filed in response to the petition filed by Sagar.

Jahangir, a Deputy Superintendent of Police of CID, said he was well acquainted with the facts of the case. “I have read the contents of the affidavit filed in the court,” he said. He added that Sagar filed the petition seeking cancellation of bail granted to Owaisi in February 2013 by the court in Nizamabad district.

The case was later transferred to the CID. Last month, a special ‘vakalath’ holder Aleemuddin appeared before the court in Nampally criminal court complex on behalf of Owaisi in connection with the same case. When the ‘vakalath’ holder appeared before the court, Sagar produced various documents including the police complaint, court conditional bail order etc., to him.

