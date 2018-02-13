CID questioning LeT operative

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) is collecting more information from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Shafiq Muzzabir who was brought to the city a few days ago after being deported to New Delhi from Doha.

Presently, Muzzabir is in the seven days custody of the CID. Muzzabir, who was in Yemen, was allegedly involved in a blast that took place near the Saibaba Temple in Dilsukhnagar in 2002.

The suspects used a scooter to place ‘tiffin’ bombs and parked the vehicle near the temple.

As a Red Corner Notice was issued against him, the Interpol detained Muzzabir and deported him to New Delhi from Doha.