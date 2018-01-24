CID uploads web link to help victims

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: For helping victims of the Agri, Abhaya and Akshaya Gold fraud, the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has uploaded a link on Telangana State police website, www.tspolice.gov.in.

On clicking the link, there is a provision for entering the Aadhaar card number of victims of the Agri, Abhaya and Akshaya Gold fraud. After entering the card number, the victims will be redirected to a web page wherein they must fill their details in a prescribed pro-forma.

The information will be useful in due course of finalisation of the case after final decision or order from the High Court, according to a press release.