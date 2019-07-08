Cigarette butts bins installed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 6:26 pm 7:06 pm

To promote Swachh Hyderabad, as part of the corporate social responsibility of Azista, a FMCG company’s initiative. The company is going to install 500 special Kwik-Ballot Bins in the city. The aim of the initiative is to spread awareness among masses not to litter the road with used cigarette butts. Actors Vasu Dev along with Srijita launched the Azista Kwik Mint Ballot Bins (a bin for cigarette butts) at Olympia Café, Jubilee Hills.

During the launch Abhishek, product manager of Azista, said, “These bins will be set up at paan shops and retailers will inform their customers to throw the cigarette butts in the ballot bin. Used cigarette butts are an environmental hazard. The butt takes roughly 12 to 13 years to degrade, and it still does not degrade completely. During this time, they release harmful toxins that leach into our water and landfills.”

Cigarette volumes are upwards of 70 billion sticks every year in India. Cigarette butts contain chemicals like cadmium, arsenic and lead. The butts are composed of cellulose acetate fibre that is thinner than a sewing thread and packed tightly together to form the filter. It may look like cotton, but it is non-biodegradable, he added.