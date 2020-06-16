CII-Alpala to offer apprenticeship programme

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana and Alpla India entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday to promote dual apprenticeship model in diploma education. The project will be implemented at Alpla plant in Pashamylaram Industrial Park.

Dual education system is one of the methods to train students with latest industrial trends even while they are pursuing their technical education. This concept is popular in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It equips trainees with technical skills with hands on exposure to practical aspects along with theoretical knowledge.

Alpla is engaged in making custom-made packaging systems, bottles, closures and molded parts at 181 sites across 46 countries. The company has about 250 apprentices across five countries under dual education model.

Navin Mittal, commissioner, Department of Technical and Collegiate Education, appreciated CII and Alpla for initiating dual apprenticeship and industry apprenticeship programmes in Hyderabad. This intervention will ensure that students learn in a real work environment.

Vagish Dixit, Convenor of Education and Skills Panel (CII Telangana) and Managing Director of Alpla India said that CII-ALPLA will work with department of Technical Education in promoting and strengthening dual apprenticeship programme among the industry. He briefed about its role in strengthening manufacturing sector in Europe and how programmes could be useful in Indian scenario.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .