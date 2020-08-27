CII B2B Buyer Seller Meet for MSMEs

By | AP Bureau | Published: 3:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh will conduct a B2B Buyer Seller Meet for MSMEs on Saturday through virtual platform with the theme of “Getting Business Back” for Automotive, Steel, Energy, Consumer Appliance, Defense, Construction Products, Automobile, OEMs that are some of the key sectors that can contribute significantly towards Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh are well equipped to produce components as per International Standards and can be a great substitute for the import materials/ components required for large companies. More and more industry leaders are looking for sourcing of engineering goods from MSMEs in Andhra Pradesh and many are known for their excellent manufacturing base for Global Sourcing. Manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh have the knowledge and essence for successful practices, which will make them sail through the present challenging times to become “self-reliant”.

The virtual meet will provide an opportunity to the industries to showcase their products and services and focus on various requirements of large organizations, wherein these large scales will explore and identify potential suppliers to fulfill their various domestic as well as import requirement and look at domestic suppliers for import substitute.

The speakers include J V N Subramanyam, Director of Industries Commerce & Export Promotion, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Dr N Muthukumar, Chairman, MSME Sub-Committee, CII & President, Meritor HVS (India) Ltd; Rachana Bhusari, Head – SME, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and Mr A Ramesh Babu, Regional Head, Canara Bank.

The buyer companies participating are Bosch Ltd; Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd; Hyundai Motor India Ltd; Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd; TTK Prestige Ltd; Amazon Global Selling and Sarda Metals & Alloys Ltd. For registration, contact C V Ramesh on 9866633372.

