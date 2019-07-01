CII deputy DG appointed WGBC chief

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: S Raghupathy, deputy director general of CII and in-charge of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), has been reappointed as the chairperson of World Green Building Council ( Asia Pacific Network) till June 2023.

APN is a network of over 15 countries in the region and works with stakeholders in identifying growth opportunities, which in turn facilitate adoption and promotion of green buildings and green built-environment.

IGBC became one of the founding members of World GBC in early 2000 and since then playing a catalytic role in the spread and growth of global green building movement. IGBC demonstrated that green buildings make good business and constructing a green building is technically feasible and economically viable.