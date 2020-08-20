CII GBC holds summit on power

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: The CII—Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre, Hyderabad (CII—Godrej GBC) on Thursday inaugurated the 16th Power Plant Summit. CII released a publication called ‘Best Practices Manual for Thermal Power Plants’. It was launched by D Sarkar, Chairman, Power Plant Summit 2020 and Executive Director, NTPC Limited.

Pankaj Bhartiya, Member of the Judges Panel, Power Sector, CII – Green Business Centre, the summit will bring to the fore latest advancements and technologies which can be adopted by the sector for improving its performance.

RS Lall, Plant Head, Nabha Power, emphasised on the importance of safety measures for the power plant sector. “In every power plant, there are three pillars- safety, reliability, and efficiency. While we thrive to match international standards of efficiency, we must endeavour to match international standards of safety,” he said.

DV Deshpande, Chief Operating Officer, GMR Warora Energy, said: “Initiatives taken 16 years ago are part and parcel of today’s power plant operations. I wish to reiterate that benchmarking studies, case studies and best practices manuals go a long way in improving the performance of the Power Plant sector,” he said in a release.

