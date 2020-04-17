CII, TS launch Covid operating procedures

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: CII Telangana in partnership with Telangana government has come out with a Telangana-Covid Operating Procedures (T-COPS) that lists the best and next practices to be followed at home, offices, shop floors, commute, public places and by senior citizens for prevention and spread of Covid-19.

The flyer was released by MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao.

Vanitha Datla, Past Chairperson, CII Telangana submitted CII’s recommendations. The document lists out the support required by industry to restart the industrial operations, to meet essential needs of economy and ensure protection of livelihoods and jobs while taking measures to reduce the spread of the pandemic.

Datla, who is managing director of Elico, donated two automated IoT cloud-based water quality analysers to be installed at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital.

Rakesh Surana, Chair, Young Indians Hyderabad Chapter, contributed 100 N95 masks, 400 PPEs for use by frontline workers of government hospitals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .