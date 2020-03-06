CII unveils logo to commemorate 125 years

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry unveiled its logo of 125 years of CII here on Thursday on the occasion of CII Telangana Annual Day celebrations.

Ajay Mishra, special chief secretary, Energy Department and Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce, ITE&C departments, have unveiled the logo.

Ranjan congratulated CII Telangana chairman D Raju and his team for the leadership during the year. He appreciated some of the initiatives of CII in the areas such as IPRs, MSME connect, startups and entrepreneurship. He has also mentioned about the CII National Startup Centre which will be inaugurated soon and also the CII and Government of Telangana awards for IPRs.

Power scenario

Ajay Mishra mentioned that Telangana is one of the few States where electricity demand is growing year on year. Government is prepared for the demand and reliable supply of electricity will not be an issue. Telangana will add about 1,500 MW solar energy in about two years. This will take the total solar capacity to 5000 MW from the current 3,500 MW, said Mishra.

He said TS will partner with private players for this capacity expansion via the solar route. He said the State met a peak demand of over 13,000 MW last month. This is twice the demand present six years ago. The State is in a position to handle about 16,000 mw and can handle about 22,000 MW in two years.

The Telangana State power demand has grown at 10 per cent compared to negative or flat growth by many other States. This reflected the new industries coming up and also existing units expanding in Telangana.

New chairman

CII Telangana vice-chairman and Cyient MD Krishna Bodanapu will take over as the new chairman on Friday.