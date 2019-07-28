Cinare ‘Everest’ of Telugu literature: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 11:13 pm 11:22 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said legendary poet Dr C Narayana Reddy rose to the heights of Mount Everest in literature and that as long as Telugu literature is alive, he would continue to stay in the hearts of his admirers and followers.

Participating in the 88th birth anniversary celebrations of Narayana Reddy here, Niranjan Reddy said ‘Cinare’ was not only a lyric writer and a poet but also a great teacher. It was only because of the admiration for the great man that they were conducting his jayanthi celebrations in such a grand way.

Pointing out that the present generation was committing mistakes in uttering Telugu words, he urged enthusiasts of the language to come together to contribute their part in developing and spreading the language. Narayana Reddy had also written in other languages and had won laurels from all quarters, he said and hoped that contemporary writers and poets would write like Cinare — in a simple way.

Nandini Sidha Reddy, well-known Telugu writer and poet, who is also the Chairman of Telangana Cultural Academy, appreciated the organisers for holding such an important cultural and literary event once again in Wanaparthy, the centre for music, culture and literature, and recalled how ‘Jala Kavithotsavam’ was held grandly last year. Observing how grandly the event was held on Sunday in memory of Cinare, he said it was the kind of literary spirit Wanaparthy had always shown.

Calling Cinare a person full of Telugu inside-out, he appreciated Niranjan Reddy’s efforts to make Wanaparthy one of the cultural capitals of Telangana.

Prof Yelluri Siva Reddy said Cinare had contributed a lot for the progress of Telangana Saraswatha Parishad and recalled how good he was at time management.

As part of the celebrations, various types of Telangana folk arts such as Oggu Dholu, Kommukoya, Kolatam, Lambada dances, Puliveshalu, Gussadi, Chiruthala Bhajana, Veedi Bhagavatham and Bonalu were performed during the day.

In the evening, Perini Natyam, a Telangana dance ballet, Ramappa Nritya Rupakam and ‘Seeds are the source of life’ dance ballet, for which the concept was given by Niranjan Reddy, were performed. Music director and singer Vandemataram Srinivas and his team performed a concert on Narayan Reddy’s songs. Photo gallery of Cinare’s works were also put on display.

A two-minute silence was also observed by the attendees of the event following the demise of former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Sudini Jaipal Reddy on Sunday early morning.

