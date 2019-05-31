Cine artistes to add colours to SCCL’s June 2 fete in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:48 am

Kothagudem: Cinema playback singers and artists are expected to add colour to Telangana Formation Day celebrations to be organised by Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) here on June 2.

The company officials have been making elaborate arrangements at Prakasam Stadium for the celebration of the occasion in a grand manner. The SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar will attend the event and will be hoisting the national flag, informed the Director (OP, PA&W) S Chandrashekar.

During evening hours, a musical night is arranged where playback singers Mohana Bogharaju, Pawan Charan and team will render popular film songs. Noted classical dancer Sita Prasad, television artistes Mukku Avinash and team, mimicry artist Murthy will perform at the event.

Meanwhile, Sri Seeta Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam authorities have also planned special rituals and prayers on June 2 for the well-being of the State and its people marking the occasion.

The temple executive officer T Ramesh Babu informed that ‘Suvarna Tulasi Archana’ will be performed to the festive idols followed by Nitya Kalyanam. Similarly, a special Sudharshana Homam will also be conducted.

He further informed that for the first time, the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and his consort Seeta will be celebrated in grand manner at Telagana Bhavan in New Delhi on June 2. The priests and other staff have already reached New Delhi for the purpose.

