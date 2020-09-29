Cine awards should be named after Paidi Jayaraj: Srinivas Goud

Speaking during Paidi Jayaraj’s 111th birth anniversary celebrations held at the Film Chambers on Monday here in the city, the Minister said, “Celebrating the birth anniversary of Paidi Jayaraj is a proud moment for everyone.

Hyderabad: Recalling the contribution made by Telangana stalwart Paidi Jayaraj to Indian cinema, Minister of Prohibition & Excise Srinivas Goud said that Telugu cinema awards should be identified by the name Paidi Jayaraj in the coming future.

Speaking during Paidi Jayaraj’s 111th birth anniversary celebrations held at the Film Chambers on Monday here in the city, the Minister said, “Celebrating the birth anniversary of Paidi Jayaraj is a proud moment for everyone. An awareness should be created about the luminary from Telangana who had contributed so much to Indian cinema as an actor and a filmmaker. He is an inspiration for youngsters and pride for the Telugu film industry as well,” he added.

Telangana Film JAC chairman Panjala Jaihind Goud, grandson of PV Narasimha Rao, NV Subhash, MLC Naraparaju Ramachandra Rao, senior actor and former MLA Babu Mohan, Telugu Producers’ Council secretary Tummala Prasanna Kumar, president of Andhra Pradesh Film Chamber, Mohan Goud and actor Panjala Sravan Kumar Goud were also present during the event.

