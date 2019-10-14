CineHire app for tinseltown jobs launched in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Sunday launched ‘CineHire’, an app aimed at catering to the growing community of film-makers and professionals and made available on Google Play Store. It is a unique one of its kind talent management platform with more than 100 plus job categories to apply and offers a space to jumpstart a film career under the guidance of experts and bigwigs from the tinseltown, a press release said.

After launching the official promotional posters of CiniHire, Srinivas Yadav appreciated the application developed by Manas Dandanayak who, on completing his engineering from Mallareddy College of Engineering, has come up with nearly 50 short films in the last two years. “The app is not only useful for actors and technicians aspiring for a career in the film industry but also for production houses and filmmakers,” he said.

Producer Director, Nagabala Suresh Kumar said the app was a big help for aspiring talent as it does away with the need for them to go around filmmakers and production houses with portfolios.

