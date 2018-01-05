Cinema halls can hike ticket prices: Hyderabad HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: Justice SV Bhatt of the High Court at Hyderabad on Thursday gave the go-ahead to theatres to hike ticket prices and to collect them forthwith. The judge further directed that they need not obtain prior approval from any licensing authority for doing this.

The judge was dealing with a petition against the inaction of governments of Telangana and AP in framing parameters for fixing the prices of cinema tickets in the twin States. Though the Telangana government had laid down certain norms for fixing the prices category-wise, it was kept in abeyance.

The government failed to inform the court as to why the order was kept in abeyance. The judge further directed that theatres need not maintain any separate account or records to show the difference between old and new revenue.

Waqf Board’s decision to appoint non-Muslim suspended

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao of the High Court at Hyderabad on Thursday suspended the decision of the Waqf Board in leasing out certain religious functions in a dargah to a non-Muslim. SK Fareed and nine others filed the writ petition challenging the decision made by the board on September 18 permitting one NV Subba Rao to oversee and perform the functions of religious offering, chirag batti, nimbu narial bandish, oodi fatesh, thaveez.

Cockfights: AP asked to list out action

A two-judge bench of the High Court at Hyderabad, comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G Shyam Prasad, on Thursday directed the competent authority to file an affidavit stating what action was taken against erring officers who failed to prevent cockfights in AP during last Sankranti.

An affidavit was filed by the district Superintendent of Police, West Godavari, listing the names of 43 Tehsildars and 48 Station House Officers who failed to comply with the orders of the court. In his affidavit, the SP failed to point out the action which was taken against the officers.

The bench also directed the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to file their respective reports on action taken by them to prevent cockfights during Sankranti this year. It adjourned the matter accordingly.