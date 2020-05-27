Cinematographer booked for cheating in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Tollywood character artiste Sai Sudha Reddy has lodged a complaint against cinematographer Shyam K Naidu at the SR Nagar police station alleging that he cheated her on the pretext of marrying her.

In the complaint made to the police, Reddy said Naidu had forced her into a relationship after promising to marry her and later duped her when she discussed their wedding plans. Reddy, a character actress who has played roles in films like ‘Arjun Reddy’, told the media that she knew Shyam for the last five years and had met him through a common friend.

“He used to tell about his family issues and even took suggestions from me. He promised me to marry this year and when I asked him, he not only refused to marry but also started blackmailing me,” she alleged.

Naidu has handled the cinematography for blockbuster movies including ‘Pokiri’ and ‘Temper’. The police are investigating.

