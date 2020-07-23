Cipla set to launch Covid antiviral drug

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: Noted pharma company Cipla is all set to launch an off-patent Covid-19 antiviral drug, which was first developed in a cost effective way by Hyderabad-based CSIR constituent laboratory Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

The off-patent antiviral drug Favipiravir, originally discovered by Fuji, Japan has shown promise in clinical trials for treatment of Covid-19 patients, especially the mild and the moderate patients. The IICT had developed a cost effective process using locally available chemicals to synthesize this Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and transferred the technology to Cipla Limited.

Cipla has scaled up the process in their manufacturing facility and approached DCGI for permission to launch the product in India. Given that DCGI has given restricted emergency use for Favipiravir in the country, Cipla is now all set to launch the product to help patients suffering from Covid-19.

“The technology provided by IICT is very efficient and makes it affordable and allows Cipla to make large quantities of the product within a short span of time,” CSIR-IICT director Dr S Chandrashekhar said.

DG-CSIR, Dr Shekhar C Mande observed that CSIR is working with industry in developing quick solutions and products for mitigation of Covid-19 and this partnership with Cipla is an example of how CSIR is committed in bringing repurposed drugs on a fast track.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .