CISF official asked if I am Indian as I don’t know Hindi: DMK MP Kanimozhi

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Chennai: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Sunday alleged that a CISF official asked her if “she was an Indian” as she could not speak Hindi, while the paramilitary force ordered an enquiry asserting that it is not its policy to insist upon any particular language.

The Dravidian party member of Parliament thanked the CISF for immediate response and assurance to take action.

“Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if ‘I am an Indian’ when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi,” Kanimozhi, who is also the DMK’s women’s wing secretary, said on her official Twitter account.

According to party sources, the incident occurred in Chennai when the MP was at the airport to board a Delhi flight in the afternoon.

She has reached the national capital and she will be there for a few more days and has official engagements.

“I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi,” she tweeted with the hashtag “hindiimposition.”

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sought details from her soon after.

“Warm greetings from @CISFHQrs. We sincerely acknowledge your unpleasant experience. Kindly DM journey details; name of airport, location, date, and time of the incident for appropriate action in the matter,” the CISF tweeted.

Soon, the CISF said it has “ordered an Enquiry into the matter. It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language.”

The MP replied saying “Thank you for the immediate response and assurance to take action.”

Kanimozhi is the member of Parliament from Thoothukkudi in Tamil Nadu.

CISF, a Central Armed Police Force is under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if “I am an Indian” when I asked her to speak to me in tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being indian is equal to knowing Hindi.#hindiimposition — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 9, 2020

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .