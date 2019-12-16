CISF personnel donate blood at BHEL in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:06 pm 9:25 pm

Sangareddy: As many as 65 CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel and their family members donated blood during a blood donation progamme conducted by the Indian Red Cross Society at BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) in Sangareddy district on Monday.

Dr Komal Jagadish of Indian Red Cross Society of Vidya Nagar wing and his team conducted the blood donation camp at BHEL township following the invitation of CISF BHEL wing commandant, Dr SPS Thomar.

Commandant also donated blood on this occasion. Drawing inspiration from him, the CISF staff lined up for donating the blood. Dr Thomar also spoke about the importance of donating blood regularly.

