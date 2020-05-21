CISF personnel to adopt minimum touch policy at RGIA Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:06 pm 8:24 pm

Hyderabad: Amidst Covid-19 pandemic, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) will adopt minimum touch policy while discharging security duty at the airport.

As 12 CISF personnel at the Mumbai airport tested positive for Covid-19 a few weeks ago, officials are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring protection of the staff posted at the airports.

After the Mumbai airport’s episode, officials had prepared guidelines to be followed for the safety of CISF staff and the passengers once air operations are resumed. As major airports were already operating Vande Bharat evacuation flights to bring back Indian citizens stranded in foreign countries, the CISF has followed the guidelines issued as part of minimum touch policy when Indians from the foreign countries landed at the airport.

In addition to evacuation flights, the RGIA and other airports operated a few flights to send back foreigners stranded here to their countries.

For the last few weeks, the CISF personnel have been discharging their duties at the airports to check passengers without coming in contact with them. “We utilised the drive taken up by the Central government under Vande Bharat Mission to bring back Indians to their native places, as a trial,” an official said.

“We are now hopeful of doing the duty without any problem once air operations are resumed,” he explained. Wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) suit, the CISF staff will frisk passengers using hand-held metal detector attached to a small rod. Women passengers will be similarly frisked in ladies line/cabin.

As many as 300 CISF personnel are providing security at RGIA. They are posted at different areas at the airport including terminal and both international and domestic passengers checks using hand-held and door-frame metal detectors. Instructions have also been issued to regularly sanitize security related gadgets along with their accommodation centres.

