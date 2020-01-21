CISF staff distribute blankets to orphans in Sangareddy

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Sangareddy: CISF personnel distributed groceries and blankets to Mahima Ministries, a special care institute for orphan boys and girls. The institute works under the aegis of Sanrakshika of CISF unit of BHEL.

Dr SPS Tomer, Commandant, Sweta Tomer, president of Sanrakshika and A Chakraborty Assistant Commandant with his family distributed the blankets and groceries on Tuesday. Tomar and Sweta Tomer had a long interaction with the inmates of the Home on the occasion. During the interaction, the CISF Commandant enquired them about their studies, food being served at the institute and their day to day life. The children were also given chocolates and other gifts.

