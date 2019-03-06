CISF sub-inspector dies in Delhi fire

By | Published: 2:55 pm

New Delhi: A CISF sub-inspector died Wednesday in a fire at the office of the Ministry of Social Justice in South Delhi’s CGO complex that houses important government offices, according officials.

CISF Sub-Inspector MP Godara fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gases. He was taken to AIIMS, where he died, the officials said.

The fire department got a call regarding the blaze on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at 8:34 am. Twenty-five tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

The fire started at an office of the social justice and empowerment ministry in the building. The flames have been contained and the cooling process is underway, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

“Godara was the shift in-charge. When he went to take stock of the situation, he fell unconscious after inhaling carbon monoxide. He died at the hospital,” Garg said.

Offices of the drinking water and sanitation ministry, forest ministry and a branch of the Indian Air Force are located in the Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan, previously known as Paryavaran Bhawan.