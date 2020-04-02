Citing transmission of COVID-19, Haryana bans chewing gum

By | Published: 10:24 pm

New Delhi: chewing gum till June 30, as its spitting towards another person is likely to contribute in transmission of the coronavirus infection.

According to Health Ministry, as on April 2 at 6 pm, there 1,860 active coronavirus cases and 53 people have died so far due to the deadly infection.

The order, issued by Food and Drugs Administration Department Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena, said “Whereas, COVID-19 transmits through droplets, there may be possibility of transmitting of COVID-19 by spitting of chewing gum/bubble gum towards another person.”

The order mentioned that the state government is currently keep surveillance on 13,000 persons, and it is necessary to take effective steps to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The department exercised the power conferred by clause (a)A of sub-section (2) of section 30 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (Central Act 34 of 2006).

“Prohibit the sale and use of chewing gum/bubble gum and similar products, or otherwise by whatsoever name called, whether packaged or unpackaged or sold as one product, or through packaged as separate products, sold or distributed in any manner..” said the order.

The order emphasized that the decision has been taken in the interest of public health. “in the interest of public health for a period of three months from the date of issue of this order till June 30. In the state of Haryana”, added the order.