Citizen tracking app to be used to track bike riders in Khammam

By | Published: 8:23 pm

Khammam: With corona positive cases reaching four in the district, Khammam Police Commissionerate authorities are making serious efforts for strict implementation of the lockdown.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Tafseer Iqubal said on Saturday that citizen tracking app for covid-19 would be used to monitor movements of people coming out during lockdown. Those violating the lockdown rules and travelled over three kilometers would be booked.

The CP held a meeting with senior officials here to discuss measures towards containing spread of coronavirus. The details of public coming onto the roads have to be entered into the app to track their movements, he said.

He said those violating lockdown rules have to be issued notices under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 on first occasion. If the persons received notices were found violating the rules for second time, they have to be arrested and sent to remand.

Despite lockdown it was found that bike riders were found with pillion riders while public were gathering in groups to play and chit chat on roads in colonies. It was not good in the interest of public, Iqubal noted.

With the help of CCTV cameras and automatic number plate recognition system cases were being booked against the violators. Nearly 500 vehicles were seized and cases were booked against over 100 persons since the lockdown was imposed, the CP said.

Additional DCP D Muralidhar, ACPs Ramoji Ramesh, Venkat Reddy, Prasanna Kumar, G Venkat Rao, Jahangir and Vijay Babu were present at the meeting.

