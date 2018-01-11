Citizens charter likely in new Panchayat Raj Act

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The proposed new Panchayat raj Act would come out with a charter of citizens’ rights besides providing extensive power to the sarpanches. It also envisages banning unapproved layout plots. Appointing NRIs as co-option members is also in consideration.

On third consecutive day, the Cabinet Sub-Committee on new Panchayat raj Act elaborately discussed the new provisions to be included in the Act.

The committee under the chairmanship of Panchayat raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao met here at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development (MCR HRD) centre. Committee members Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Agriculture), T Nageshwar Rao (Roads and buildings) and G Jagadishwar Reddy (Energy) attended the meeting. As a special invitee Deputy Chief Minister Mahmood Ali also attend the meeting to discuss on layout issues in the villages.

To make the villagers more responsible towards the development, the committee decided to include citizen’s chatter in the proposed Act. Under the Citizens rights, dump yards, graveyards and sanitation will be included.

The committee also decided to ban registration of unapproved plots. On appointing of co-option members, the committee welcomed considering NRIs, women groups and experts as co-option members and it gave free hand to appoint even 2-3 members as co-option members depending upon the village population.

Another key issue which was considered is to give gram panchayat permission for construction of buildings with more than two floors within a week after HMDA’s approval otherwise the permission was deemed to be approved.

The committee also gave patient hearing on election commission officials’ presentation on election reforms.